30 With Murti Podcast: The 50th Anniversary Of Mantle’s 500th Homer

Sweeny Chats With Players That Witnessed The Milestone Feat At Yankee Stadium On May 14, 1967 May 11, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: 30 With Murti, Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Fifty years ago this Sunday, May 14, 1967, Mickey Mantle electrified the crowd at Yankee Stadium by hitting his 500th career home run.

In this special episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, we take a look back at that milestone event, featuring interviews with several of the players who were there that day.

Exactly five decades later, this Sunday, the Yankees will retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2.

Please enjoy this look back at one of the last great moments in the career of famed No. 7.

If you missed any of our previous episodesyou can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.

Follow Sweeny on Twitter at @YankeesWFAN, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch