30 With Murti Podcast: The 50th Anniversary Of Mantle’s 500th Homer

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Fifty years ago this Sunday, May 14, 1967, Mickey Mantle electrified the crowd at Yankee Stadium by hitting his 500th career home run.
In this special episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, we take a look back at that milestone event, featuring interviews with several of the players who were there that day.
Exactly five decades later, this Sunday, the Yankees will retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2.
Please enjoy this look back at one of the last great moments in the career of famed No. 7.
