Another Scorpion Scare Aboard United Flight

May 12, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Scorpion, United Airlines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was another scorpion scare aboard a United Airlines flight.

It happened Thursday night as the plane was preparing for takeoff in Houston, heading to Ecuador.

Several people said a scorpion crawled out of a passenger’s clothing.

Paramedics said that passenger had not been stung and no scorpion was found, CBS2 reported.

As a precaution, United put passengers on a different plane and gave them all meal vouchers.

Last month, a scorpion fell from an overhead bin during a United flight from Houston to Calgary. A passenger was stung and treated when the plane landed.

That incident happened the same day passenger Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United flight in Chicago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch