Another Scorpion Scare Aboard United Flight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was another scorpion scare aboard a United Airlines flight.
It happened Thursday night as the plane was preparing for takeoff in Houston, heading to Ecuador.
Several people said a scorpion crawled out of a passenger’s clothing.
Paramedics said that passenger had not been stung and no scorpion was found, CBS2 reported.
As a precaution, United put passengers on a different plane and gave them all meal vouchers.
Last month, a scorpion fell from an overhead bin during a United flight from Houston to Calgary. A passenger was stung and treated when the plane landed.
That incident happened the same day passenger Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United flight in Chicago.