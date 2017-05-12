Boomer & Carton: Yankees Gunned Down, Harvey’s Monster Start, And Jeter’s Ode To Himself

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig had their hands full Friday morning.
The Yankees and the Astros engaged in a terrific baseball game on Thursday night, which ended with Jacoby Ellsbury getting tagged out at the plate while attempting to score the game-tying run.
The Mets had the night off, but are set to open a weekend set in Milwaukee on Friday. Embattled Matt Harvey will make his return in what Craig said will be a “career-defining start” for the veteran right-hander, which is hard to argue given all of his problems of late.
As for the NBA, James Harden and the Rockets got blown out by 39 points at home on Thursday night, a performance that not only ended their season, but left many scratching their heads.
There was all of that, plus the guys discussed the Yankees’ plans to retire Derek Jeter’s number on Sunday night (weather permitting). “The Captain” has let everyone know how thankful he is for his time in New York in a letter and video.
