A Taste Of The Harlem EatUp! Festival

May 14, 2017 10:28 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Harlem EatUp! Festival is a dynamic celebration of the food, art and culture of Harlem.

The event begins Monday, May 15 and runs through Sunday, May 21. Among the highlights are Dine In Harlem – a multi-room dinner party experience featuring the community’s hottest restaurant and chefs, and The Harlem Stroll, where food, art and culture can be found in the most striking parks in Harlem.

And at 8 p.m. Tuesday, a special concert will be held at the Apollo Theater as part of the festival, honoring the life and music of Billie Holiday.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu were joined with a taste of the Harlem EatUp! Festival, with celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson – who co-founded the event – and participating chef Melba Wilson of Melba’s Restaurant.

To learn more about the Harlem EatUp! Festival, click here.

