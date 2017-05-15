Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Once again, Jerry Recco eased the masses into a Monday morning with his unique delivery and informative content.
The “update maven” looked back on Sunday’s Derek Jeter number retirement ceremony in the Bronx, and also spoke about the Yankees and Mets, who didn’t exactly endear themselves to their fans on the field over the weekend.
The Bombers dropped three of four to the surging Astros, including the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader, an ugly 10-7 defeat in which Masahiro Tanaka looked like anything but an ace. Meanwhile, the Mets watched a six-run lead disappear in an 11-9 defeat that capped the Brewers’ three-game sweep.
Later, Jerry got into the NBA and NHL playoffs, as the league’s respective conference finals started with some tight contests.