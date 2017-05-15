Teen Injured In Lindenhurst Crash Devastated To Hear Mother Died While Saving Her Life

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The daughter of a woman killed in a Mother’s Day crash in Suffolk County, was heartbroken to find out that her mother died while pushing her out of the way.

Suffolk County police said around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Diane Aluska, 53, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna, were walking on the sidewalk in front of 225 South Wellwood Ave. between East Hoffman and East Gates avenues in Lindenhurst.

They were struck by a 2005 Toyota Corolla whose driver was backing out of a diagonal parking space, police said.

“She had thought that she had put it in drive,” Suffolk Police Detective Sergeant James Murphy said of 80-year-old Ann Riolo. “She left it in reverse, hit the gas, started speeding backwards, lost control, and jumped the sidewalk.”

Diane Aluska was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. Jenna Aluska and Riolo were taken to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Aluska’s father Kenneth, said Jenna was told on Monday, that her mother was dead. She had undergone back surgery on Sunday night.

“I just told her her mother is dead. I had to wait until after her surgery. She couldn’t be devastated right before her surgery. She was heartbroken,” he told reporters.

Jenna was able to text her father after the crash, but he said she would be in the hospital for a while.

“She’s young and strong and we hope she’s going to be alright,” he said.

Witnesses say Aluska saved her daughter’s life by pushing her out of the way.

“At the last second you could see the mother kind of throw the daughter out of the way and sacrifice herself to try and save her own daughter so that was pretty heartfelt,” Joe Biggs told CBS2’s Dave Carlin on Sunday.

Biggs says the Aluskas just left his bakery on South Wellwood after attending 8 a.m. mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help across the street.

Aluska said his wife – a breast cancer survivor – would do anything for their daughter.

“She lived her life for her daughter. There isn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her,” he said.

On Monday, Aluska was doing his best to comfort his daughter. He briefly returned home to retrieve a notebook for Jenn, who hopes to one day become a journalist.

“She asked me to bring her notebook. She’s in the middle of writing a book. She wants to go to college for it,” he said.