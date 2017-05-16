Boomer & Carton: Crash-And-Burn Baseball, Courtesy Of The Mets

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
So much for a road trip fixing the Mets.
With Monday night’s 7-3 loss in Arizona, the “not so Amazins'” have dropped the first four games on this current trip and their last five overall. All in all, they are a tough team to watch, although Boomer did manage to catch a good portion of the game.
Craig, on the other hand, loves disparaging Boomer’s favorite baseball team, so that’s where Tuesday’s fun started.
Eventually the guys shifted gears to the NBA, but not so much on the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Wizards. They spent considerable time on the remarks of one Gregg Popovich. The Spurs’ head coach got into politics and Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia, who owns the foot that Kawhi Leonard landed on in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Leonard was forced out of the opener, which Golden State eventually won, and no one in black and silver is happy about it.