Diamondbacks Hit 3 Homers In 8th, Beat Skidding Mets

PHOENIX (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the latest team to tee off against the Mets’ beleaguered bullpen.

Yasmany Tomas, Jeff Mathis and Daniel Descalso homered during a six-run eighth inning and the Diamondbacks handed the struggling Mets their fifth straight loss, 7-3 on Monday night.

“We’d been a little dormant with our offense,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We hadn’t seen a big inning like that in several games, so it was nice to kind of get off the ground a little bit and watch the guys have a little fun and get after it.”

Jake Lamb also went deep for the Diamondbacks. Zack Godley and three relievers limited the Mets to four hits.

Tomas snapped a 1-all tie with a three-run homer off Hansel Robles (4-1). Mathis’ two-run shot also came against Robles, hit hard for the second consecutive outing after a strong start to the season.

“We use him often because he has such a great arm,” Mets manager Terry Collins said, “but when you’ve got to make pitches, he has had a tough time making the quality pitch he needs to make.”

Robles “went two whole weeks without giving up a run. Then in his last two times out he got knocked around,” Collins said. “We don’t have a lot of options.”

New York relievers have given up seven homers in the last five games and compiled a 13.80 ERA over 15 innings. This was the fifth straight game in which the injury-depleted Mets allowed four or more runs in an inning.

Paul Goldschmidt appeared to give Arizona a 2-1 lead with a leadoff homer against Robles in the eighth. But after a video review, umpires ruled the ball hit the yellow line on the batter’s eye in straightaway center and the call was changed to a double.

Lamb was intentionally walked to bring up Tomas, who hit Robles’ 3-2 pitch far above that same home run line to boost his big numbers against the Mets.

Brandon Drury doubled and, after an out, Mathis homered to left to make it 6-1. Descalso followed with a pinch-hit shot off Josh Edgin.

“We started to get a little confidence as a group,” said Mathis, never known for his hitting. “Contagious, whatever you want to call it. It’s always nice to string a few together like that.”

Jorge De La Rosa (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores connected for a two-run homer in the ninth for New York.

Godley, making his second start in place of injured Shelby Miller, allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings and left with the score tied at 1. He struck out seven and walked five.

“I didn’t have my greatest stuff,” Godley said. “But I battled through some tough innings with walks, and the defense played outstanding behind me again.”

Lovullo said it was safe to say Godley had earned another start.

New York starter Zack Wheeler went six-plus effective innings. He permitted one run and seven hits, struck out six and walked one.

Mets starters have gone 15 consecutive games without getting an out in the seventh inning.

New York’s first run came after Jose Reyes and Curtis Granderson drew one-out walks in the second. Rene Rivera followed with an RBI single to right, the lone hit allowed by Godley.

Arizona finally broke through when Lamb led off the seventh with an opposite-field home run, hitting Wheeler’s 2-0 pitch over the left-center wall to tie it at 1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: SS Asdrubal Cabrera wasn’t in the lineup and could be headed for the disabled list with a left thumb injury. A decision is expected Tuesday.

Diamondbacks: CF A.J. Pollock was placed on the 10-day DL with a right groin strain. No timetable was set for his return, but Pollock said it “is not a significant injury by any means.” He was hurt in the 10th inning of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh. … RF David Peralta was out of the lineup after leaving Sunday’s game in the eighth inning with right glute tightness. He popped out to center as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

GARDY’S BACK

Ron Gardenhire was back as bench coach for the Diamondbacks. The longtime Minnesota manager had not been with Arizona since April 9, when he left the team to be treated for prostate cancer. Gardenhire underwent surgery to remove the gland on April 18.

HOMESICK

The Mets have allowed 78 runs in their last eight road games.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79 ERA), who took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning to beat Pittsburgh in his last outing, faces Mets LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88) on Tuesday night. Milone will make his second start for New York after being claimed off waivers from Milwaukee.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)