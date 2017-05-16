Federal Investigators Head To Deadly Jet Crash Site Near Teterboro Airport

CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near Teterboro Airport working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down before bursting into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board will inspect the crash site Tuesday.

Police said two crew members were killed when the Learjet 35 crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings Monday afternoon in Carlstadt a quarter-mile from the runway.

Seconds before, one of the two crew members on board communicated with air traffic control about turning the aircraft.

“Are you going to start that turn?” an air traffic controller says, according to a recording of the audio on Broadcastify.com.

“Yes sir, we’re doing that right now, 452 delta alfa,” the crew member responds.

“Tower, uh — appears a jet just crashed.”

There were no passengers aboard and no one on the ground was reported injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment of impact and then a huge fireball. A man can be seen running across a parking lot toward the crash site as thick, black smoke spews into the air.

“It was completely on its side and my girlfriend said it flipped over completely and then we saw all the smoke,” said witness Andrew Barcia.

Two of the three buildings involved in the crash sustained fire damage.

Emergency responders worked for more than an hour to extinguish the blaze, which left a smoldering wreckage of cars in a parking lot. Police said 13 vehicles also were damaged.

“Encompassing three buildings like that with no injuries on the ground is somewhat of a miracle,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Carlstadt Mayor Craig Lahullier said all town employees already had left for the day before the plane crashed next to the town’s public works building.

“I tell ya, it’s a miracle,” he said. “Thank God the guys were out of there, that’s all I can say.”

Town spokesman Joe Orlando said pieces of melted engine could be seen in the charred wreckage, along with wheels and part of the fuselage. Witnesses said they heard loud popping noises, apparently from car tires exploding in the heat and flames.

Orlando had left the public works building about 15 minutes before the plane hit. When he returned, he saw the plane’s engines on the ground.

“Both buildings on both sides of ours on fire, cars on fire in our lot,” said Orlando. “We thought we still had people in there.”

A Carlstadt police spokesman said the jet appeared to be listing before it crashed. The National Weather Service warned of strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph just before the plane went down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The jet had flown from Teterboro to Bedford, Massachusetts, early Monday morning. It then flew to Philadelphia later Monday morning before leaving for Teterboro in the afternoon.

The airport was closed after the crash. Departing flights resumed in the evening, but no arriving flights were allowed.

Teterboro, which is owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the oldest operating airport in the New York City area.

