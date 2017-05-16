‘Coast To Coast Bandit’ Targets Banks In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bank robber known as the “Coast to Coast Bandit” has struck again, this time in Queens.
The man allegedly tried to rob an Apple Bank on Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst on Monday afternoon.
Police said he told the teller, “This is a robbery,” then passed over a hand written note demanding money.
The teller told him she had no money, and refused to hand over any cash even after the man told her had a gun, police said.
The suspect left empty-handed and went to a nearby Chase Bank, where he handed a teller a note that read, “THIS IS A ROBBERY, NO JOKE, GIVE ME ALL YOUR MONEY,” police said.
He took off with cash and was was later spotted at the Queens Center Mall, according to the NYPD.
Police believe he is the same man wanted for robberies in Manhattan and Los Angeles.