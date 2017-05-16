Mets Place SS Asdrubal Cabrera On Disabled List With Thumb Injury

May 16, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Asdrubal Cabrera, injuryreport, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Asdrubal Cabrera is the latest Met to hit the disabled list.

The team placed the shortstop, who has a torn ligament in his left thumb, on the 10-day DL on Tuesday. The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Cabrera initially injured his thumb May 6 while attempting to make a diving catch against the Marlins. He tried to play through the injury after an MRI did not show serious damage, but he aggravated it during an at-bat Saturday at Milwaukee.

The 31-year-old veteran is batting .257 this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera grabs his thumb after fielding a hit by the Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna during the third inning on May 6, 2017 at Citi Field. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With the addition of Cabrera, the Mets now have nine players on the DL. The others are pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo and Jeurys Familia, outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Brandon Nimmo, third baseman David Wright and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The Mets filled Cabrera’s spot on the roster by signing former Giants relief pitcher Neil Ramirez. Jose Reyes has been filling at shortstop in Cabrera’s absence.

