Search Continues For New York Family, Pilot After Plane Goes Missing In Bahamas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The search continues Wednesday for a New York family and their pilot after their plane vanished over the Bermuda Triangle.

The Coast Guard is now analyzing debris found in the waters of the Bahamas, trying to identify if the scraps of metal belong to the missing turbo prop plane.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the twin-engine MU-2B was east of the island of Eleuthera on Monday when air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the plane.

#BreakingNews @USCG helo crew locates debris field approx. 15 mi E of Eleuthera, Bahamas. Search for survivors continues, more to follow. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 16, 2017

“The last radar conduct and radio communication, about 37 miles east of Eleuthera in the Bahamas,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Eric Woodall.

It was en route from Puerto Rico and never made it to its destination of Titusville, on the northeastern coast of Florida.

The plane was carrying 40-year-old Manhattan event planner Jennifer Blumin, her 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons and pilot Nathan Urlich.

#Update @USCG continues search for survivors after locating debris field E of Eleuthera, Bahamas. More at https://t.co/hCMJRFpJbm — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 16, 2017

Debris that appeared to be from a plane and an oil slick was spotted in the search area east of Eleuthera Tuesday afternoon, but authorities were still trying to determine whether it came from the missing plane, said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, a Coast Guard spokesman.

“We are still searching and that search is going to go on through the night and into tomorrow,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Loved ones are holding out hope that Blumin, her sons and Ulrich, an inventor and race car builder from New Hampshire, will be found.

Ulrich is the ex-husband of actress Rae Dawn Chong, the daughter of comedian and actor Tommy Chong, who tweeted, “I am sad and in shock” and asked for “prayers to his family.”

My ex-hubby's (Nathan Ulrich) plane is missing over the Bermuda Triangle. I am sad and in shock. So send prayers to his family. Thanks. — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) May 16, 2017

As the frantic search for survivors continues, no one at Skylight Group, the high end event planning company Blumin founded in SoHo, would comment about the plane’s disappearance.

The company released a statement confirming that she and members of her family were on the plane.

“Her family is working with investigators and we politely ask that you respect their privacy at this time,” the company said.

Outside the Tribeca apartment Blumin is in the process of selling, her broker was shocked when she heard the news.

Ulrich was listed as the pilot but it was not known who was flying it at the time, the spokesman said. Blumin owned the plane through a consulting company, according to New York State and aviation records.

