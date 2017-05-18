Manfred Eyes 2019 For Regular-Season Games In Europe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred remains hopeful the sport can play regular-season games in Europe for the first time in 2019.

Major League Baseball had hoped to have European games in 2018, possibly between the Yankees and Red Sox at London’s Olympic Stadium, but decided there was not enough time to get plans in place.

“It’s something we’d really like to do in 2019,” Manfred said Thursday following a quarterly owners’ meeting. “I can’t tell you we are going to do it. I can’t give you a percentage, but we do think it’s time, whether it’s 2019 or shortly thereafter, that we play in Europe.”

In December, Yankees president Randy Levine confirmed to the Boston Herald the franchise is interested in playing the Red Sox in London.

“The Yankees have been at the forefront of suggesting that we bring the great game of baseball to London,” he told the newspaper in an email. “There have been some meaningful attempts to do so, and we are hopeful and confident that we can play there soon. Playing the Red Sox in London would be a special and unique event.”

