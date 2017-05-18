Rosé Gains Popularity As Refreshing Seasonal Drink In The Hamptons & Beyond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People are buzzing about the new, cool drink of the season in the Hamptons and beyond.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock sampled opinions out east on why rosé is blooming as a favorite among wine drinkers.

Did you know that rosé is now considered the new champagne of the Hamptons?

“Definitely. The rosés do seem to be on everybody’s menu,” one man said.

Rosé sales are booming at Long Island vineyards.

At the Wolffer Estate in Sagaponack, folks even pose for photos in front of the rosé wall. Wine master Roman Roth says two thirds of their vines are dedicated to rosés from a grape that grows vigorously in the East End landscape.

“We are surrounded by the water of Long Island, and that gives us the uniqueness of the elegance of the sea breeze, of the freshness of acidity, and of fruit friendliness,” he said.

Roth says his vineyard sells 64,000 cases of rosé worldwide — proof it’s not just popular in the Hamptons, as many tourists will quickly tell you.

“Especially in the nice restaurants where I come from in Miami Beach, rosé is definitely the luxury wine everyone likes to drink,” said Joey Fortnash, of Miami, Florida.

The Channing Daughters Winery in Bridgehampton produces seven different varieties of rosé and it ships 6,000 cases of it around the country.

Contrary to popular perception, rosé is not just pink in color.

“It can range from almost white to ruby red and can be made in many different ways and styles as well,” Christopher Tracy explained.

Rosé is so popular right now, many celebrities have launched their own brands. It’s a rosé toast that’s being heard around the world.