CBS2 Video Coverage: Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Times Square, Killing 1, Injuring 23

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and 23 people are injured after being struck by a car in Times Square Thursday morning.
An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were injured – including the victim’s 13-year-old sister – after being struck by a red Honda Accord before it came to a stop by crashing into steel barriers at 45th Street and 7th Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Web Extra: Car Slams Into Pedestrians In Times Square – – Photos
“This is not an act of terror,” de Blasio said. The driver, 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, has a criminal record and two prior DWIs,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. He is in custody and is being tested for drugs and alcohol.
Rojas is a US citizen and a former member of the US Navy, de Blasio said.
