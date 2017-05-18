CBS2 Video Coverage: Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Times Square, Killing 1, Injuring 23

Breaking: 18-Year-Old Killed, 22 Hurt In Times Square Incident; Suspect Richard Rojas Of The Bronx In Custody | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Videos | Photos |Witnesses Describe Chaotic Scene

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and 23 people are injured after being struck by  a car in Times Square Thursday morning.

An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were injured  – including the victim’s 13-year-old sister – after being struck by a red Honda Accord before it came to a stop by crashing into steel barriers at 45th Street and 7th Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Web Extra: Car Slams Into Pedestrians In Times Square – – Photos

“This is not an act of terror,” de Blasio said. The driver, 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, has a criminal record and two prior DWIs,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. He is in custody and is being tested for drugs and alcohol.

Rojas is a US citizen and a former member of the US Navy, de Blasio said.

