‘Everybody Was Just Running:’ Witnesses Describe Chaos After Car Hits Pedestrians In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chaos erupted as a car plowed into pedestrians on a Times Square street at lunchtime Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 others.

A ticket agent from a tour bus company said he saw the car careen out of control and crash into steel barriers at 45th and 7th Avenue at 11:55 a.m. He said the driver tried to run away but he and a bouncer from Planet Hollywood held him down until police arrived.

“I see the car coming in fast, no brake, no nothing,” a witness said. “He was running from the scene. The bouncer from Planet Hollywood the bouncer hit him… so we jumped on top of him.”

“The car just came really fast and injured a lot of people,” said Bruno, a student. “It’s really tragic… Some woman in front of us she died and lot of people had serious injuries. Blood everywhere, we kept looking at ourselves like what can we do. But the police came really fast.”

NYPD: 23 hurt, one dead….wrong way driver hits pedestrians and barriers in TimesSquare. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/AlQmuIIWXH — Al Jones (@aljoneswins) May 18, 2017

“There was a lot of tourists here there was a lot of people here and also a lot of people sitting, having lunch and talking. It was a nice day. I just heard the sound of the car flipping and on fire,”a man who worked nearby said. “I was scared to get closer, I’m here every day.”

“The car just came and hit the pole out of nowhere,” said Max from California. “Everybody was just running, everybody was concerned for their lives.”

“We saw that the car was up on its side and there was smoke and flames coming out of the top of the roof and it was coming out of the bottom also and the police rushed over here and pushed us all back across the street they said it could be a possible bomb or the car could explode, but they had it under control pretty quickly,” said Val Ashton from Atlanta who saw the aftermath.

“All I hear is a huge bang sound,” said Jacob, who arrived at the scene moments after impact. “It could be me or anyone else. I’m scared, it’s very surprising but scary at the same time just how one person ended up doing this.”

A suspect is in custody.

The NYPD says the motive is not terror, but possibly a DWI.