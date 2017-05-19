Commuter Alert: NB Henry Hudson Parkway To Shut Down For 3 Hours Overnight May 23

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Attention drivers: The northbound Henry Hudson Parkway will be closed for three hours early Tuesday morning for a new construction project.
On May 23 from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., the parkway will be closed between 125th and 158th Streets in Manhattan as part of a $25 million project to construct a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge spanning the highway at 151st Street.
Motorists must use alternate routes.
The new bridge will improve pedestrian access to the Hudson River waterfront, including the Fort Washington and Riverside Parks and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Additional closures are expected in both directions between 125th and 175th streets between May 24 and June 3. The DOT will announce those specific dates in advance of closures.