New Jersey Man, 56, Charged In Disappearance Of Ronald McDonald Statue

CLINTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 56-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a Ronald McDonald statue last month.
The 250-pound life-size fiberglass figure was stolen from the McDonald’s in Clifton, New Jersey on April 27. It was later returned on May 5.
Hunterdon County prosecutors say 56-year-old Thomas Roman, of Point Pleasant, has been charged with receiving stolen property.
Restaurant owners Phil and Diane Koury previously said they were “thrilled” to have the statue back undamaged.
There’s still no word on how or where the figure was found.
