Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Puts On Last Show At Nassau Coliseum Sunday

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the end of an American tradition Sunday night, as the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus puts on its very last show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, the Earth will be looking for its new greatest show once the curtain drops once and for all.

“There’s a feeling of adoration, pride, in the fact that I’ve been a part of an American institution,” Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson said.

For the past 146 people the circus has made us laugh, holler, and whoop with its perfectly practiced choreography and death defying stunts. But its the animals that eventually led to the troupe’s downfall, or rather the lack thereof.

“Removing the elephants from the touring units, we saw a very sharp drop in attendance,” Field Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Juliette Feld said. “Much greater than we anticipated.”

Management removed the elephants last year as a response to animal cruelty allegations.

“There are no clowns any more, there are no trained dogs any more,” New Yorker Marvin Freidman said. “There’s a whole part of Americana that’s gone.”

“Love our animals,” horse performer Tatiana Tchalabaev said. “We care about them. We want them to be happy, healthy.”

After Sunday, all 74 of the remaining animals will go to better homes. As for the performers, the world is their stage now.

“This is one circus,” one performer said. “Where one curtain closes, another opens.”

Three shows are scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum Sunday. The final performance is at 7 p.m., and is expected to be live streamed on Facebook Live.