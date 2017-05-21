Tight Security In Place As Israel Prepares To Welcome President Trump

JERUSALEM (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump leaves for Israel on Monday as his first overseas trip as president continues.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, officials in Jerusalem have been finishing up final preparations ahead of Trump’s arrival.

There was a huge welcome to Trump around Jerusalem – from signs hanging from buildings to American flags lining main roads.

Debbie Klein is from Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

“When he’s here, he should admire the beauty of the land and get further connection to this beautiful country so that we can further the great relations between America and Israel,” Klein said.

That is exactly what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to achieve. He said he will talk to Trump about strengthening ties, and also advancing the peace process with the Palestinians.

“There is no greater supporter the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu said at the White House in February.

Trump will meet again with Netanyahu in Israel, and is also expected to meet with Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump will likely notice lots of security, as making sure he stays safe during his visit is a monumental undertaking for Israel.

“Over 10,000 police officers taking part in the two-day police operation, including counterterrorist units, special patrol units, undercover units, and all the areas where the president will be visiting will be shut down, on lockdown, throughout the visit,” said Micky Rosenfeld of the Israeli Police.

Trump will be staying at the King David Hotel. The entire building will be cleared out for the American delegation. Barricades have also been set up as just part of the security.

Many New Yorkers who spoke with CBS2 in Jerusalem were excited about the visit. Some others, not so much.

“I think he should concentrate on other things; about the cares that he’s causing in the United States first,” said Ofer Vered of Manhattan.

“I’m delighted about this, because for the first time he’s going to have an opportunity to show his diplomatic and presidential skills without distraction,” said Vicky Mannis of the Bronx.

When Trump arrives on Monday afternoon Israeli time, he will have a jam-packed schedule – including a visit to the Old City. He will become the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall.

CBS2’s Grymes will have continuing coverage of the president’s trip in Israel, and his trip to Rome on Wednesday. Look for her reports beginning Monday night at 5 p.m.