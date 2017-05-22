Boomer & Carton: Boomer Gets A Few Things Off His Chest, Craig Gets Some Boomer Swag

May 22, 2017 6:00 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Monday came yet another memorable show open, courtesy of the Dynamic Radio Duo that is Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton.

The Blonde Bomber had a few things he felt he needed to say, beginning with Masahiro Tanaka’s struggles. Then it was on to Kristaps Porzingis’ sticky situation, and the Mets’ need for a fifth starter, because, thus far, Tommy Milone is not cutting it.

In addition to all of that, Booms also made his feelings about NYC Transit known, before Craig reminded his radio partner that he paid his Long Island house a visit Sunday afternoon and did not leave empty handed. Craig also claimed that Aaron Judge, who made a spectacular catch in the Yanks’ 3-2 win over the Rays on Sunday, is better than Mike Trout, and he was serious.

And there you have it.

