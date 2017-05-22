De Blasio: NYPD ‘Closely Monitoring Situation’ After Reported Explosion At UK Ariana Grande Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD was closely monitoring the situation Monday night, after a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
The explosion reportedly left multiple people dead and several others injured.
The mayor said in a tweet: “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation.”
The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit also tweeted it was closely monitoring developments.
Manchester police were investigating the reported blasts as a possible terrorist incident, Sky News reported.