Breaking: Police: 'Confirmed Fatalities' After Reports Of Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert At Manchester Arena | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | NYPD Closely Monitoring Situation

De Blasio: NYPD ‘Closely Monitoring Situation’ After Reported Explosion At UK Ariana Grande Concert

May 22, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Manchester Arena Explosion, Mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD was closely monitoring the situation Monday night, after a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The explosion reportedly left multiple people dead and several others injured.

The mayor said in a tweet: “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation.”

The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit also tweeted it was closely monitoring developments.

Manchester police were investigating the reported blasts as a possible terrorist incident, Sky News reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch