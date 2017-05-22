‘Multiple Confirmed Fatalities’ Reported After Possible Explosions At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester, England Stadium

MANCHESTER, England (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manchester, England reported “a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured” in a reported explosion after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.
Greater Manchester police emergency services were responding to reports of the explosion at the Manchester Arena as of 6:45 p.m. New York time.
CBS News’ Jonathan Vigliotti reported there were reports of at least two loud bangs at the stadium, which is the largest in the city.
Video posted to social media showed people running to escape from the arena and lots of commotion.
The concert had reportedly just concluded when observers said what they characterized as explosions.
Police cars and riot vans were seen outside the arena. The train station at the complex was shut down.