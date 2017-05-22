Memorial Continues To Grow For Victim Killed In Times Square Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A makeshift memorial continues to grow for the 18-year-old woman killed in last week’s Times Square crash.

A concrete barrier at the scene remains covered with notes and tributes to Alyssa Elsman, whose 13-year-old sister was also hurt Thursday along with more than a dozen others.

“We’re just, we’re devastated,” Alyssa’s father, Tom Elsman, said. “There’s no other words for it.”

Meanwhile, the community of Dunellen, New Jersey is home to two of the surviving victims — high school students Jessica Williams, 19, who was critically hurt and her classmate, Destiny Lightfoot who is now home from the hospital recovering from broken bones and other injuries.

“We are small town and out of anyone in Times Square, we didn’t think our friends, our classmates would’ve gotten hit by that car,” said resident Nick Herbig.

The man investigators say is responsible is 26-year-old Richard Rojas, who is facing charges including second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

Rojas, who authorities said tested positive for marijuana and PCP, spoke exclusively with the New York Post from his Rikers Island jail cell, telling the paper he has no recollection of the crash.

“The last thing I remember is driving my car,” he said. “Then, I woke up in the precinct. I was terrified.”

He added: “I just want to apologize to all the victims’ families. I want to apologize to my mom.”

Around noon last Thursday, police said Rojas sped his car down Seventh Avenue before making a sharp U-turn and jumping the curb at 42nd Street, where the first person was hit.

“He continues on from 42nd to 43rd, accelerating. He continues onto 44th, 45th, he actually goes underneath a scaffold,” William Aubry, NYPD’s chief of Manhattan South detectives, said last week. “Parts of his car, the side-view mirror, license plates are falling off as he’s striking these pedestrians. People are being dragged. They’re on top of the car.”

The vehicle eventually stopped on top of a metal barrier before bursting into flames. Rojas was knocked to the ground by a nearby restaurant bouncer, who with others helped hold him until police took him away.

More than 20 people were also injured in the crash.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Rojas told police that he “wanted to kill them.” He didn’t enter a plea and is due back in court this week.