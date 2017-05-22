President Trump Arrives In Israel For Second Stop Of Foreign Trip

TEL AVIV, Israel (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel for the second part of his first foreign trip.
Trump will be meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will also visit the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Netanyahu said he’ll talk to the president about strengthening ties and also advancing the peace process with the Palestinians.
The president is also expected to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmmoud Abbas during his visit, where security will be tight.
“Over 10,000 police officers taking part in the two-day police operation, including counter-terrorist units, special patrol units, undercover units, and all the areas where the president will be visiting will be shut down, on lock down, throughout the visit,” said Micky Rosenfeld with Israeli police.
Trump will head to the Vatican from Israel for an audience with Pope Francis before closing his trip with meetings in Brussels and Sicily.