Memorial Day 2017: Celebrate Memorial Day At NYC’s Top Events

May 29 marks Memorial Day 2017 where we remember those who died serving the United States in the military. Instead of a trek to the beach or a picnic in the park, celebrate this year with parades, Fleet Week events, art exhibits, or an outdoor concert. The best Memorial Day Events are as follows. Most are free and ideal for the entire family.

Brooklyn’s 150th Kings County Memorial Day Parade

John Paul Jones Park

78th Street and 3rd Avenue

(347) 907-9547

www.brooklynmemorialdayparade.com

Date: May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Sponsored by the United Military Veterans of Kings County, this year’s Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The parade route is from 78th St. and Third Ave., along Third Ave. to Marine Ave., up to Fourth Ave. and over to John Paul Jones Park on 101st St. and Fourth Ave. for the memorial service. This year’s Grand Marshals are Lieutenant General John A. Toolan, Jr. USMC (Retired) and Prisco DeAngelis. The Kings County Memorial Day Parade is one of the most popular in the New York City.

The Little Neck–Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Northern Blvd. From Great Neck Road To 245th Street

Little Neck/Douglaston, NY 11363

(718) 279-3200

www.lndmemorialday.org

Date: May 29, 2017 at 2 p.m.

The 90th annual Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade is the largest in the United States. Step off is at 2 p.m., following the ceremony and public performance by The Blue Aces. The United States Air Force band covers Kings of Leon, ZZ Top, Allman Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Imagine Dragons and more. Admission is free and a patriotic way to celebrate.

Fleet Week New York

www.militarynews.com

Date: May 24 through May 30, 2017

This year marks the 29th celebration of sea services; Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, which coordinates with Memorial Day. Many events occur during the entire course of Fleet Week New York (May 24-30). Of note are the General Public Ship Tours at the Intrepid Pier 86, the Seabee STEM Challenge at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Pier 86, and multiple parades within the Tri-State region among others. Finally, the Intrepid Memorial Day Commemoration is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 12th Avenue and 46th Street Pier 86N. Most events are free and open to the public.

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit

University Place

1 University Place

New York, NY 10276

(212) 982-6255

www.wsoae.org

Date: May 27 through May 29, 2017

The sidewalk show starts at East 13th St. and continues along the east side of Washington Square Park to West 3rd St. The Spring Show, which occurs Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29), and again on June 3 and 4, showcases fine artists and craft artisans from around the New York metropolitan area, the nation and the world. It’s a nice outdoor excursion, following a celebratory parade.

Green-Wood Memorial Day Concert

500 25th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11232

(718) 210-3080

www.green-wood.com

Date: May 29, 2017 from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

From 2:30-5 p.m. this Memorial Day enjoy a free concert among the 478 acres of the Green-Wood National Historic Landmark. However, attendees must pre-register. Green-Wood was founded 1838 and is one of the first rural cemeteries in the country. Bring your blanket and sit back and listen to the concert that features the ISO Symphonic Band. For more information, visit the website.

