Odell Beckham Jr. Skips Start Of Giants OTAs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants were missing one of their biggest stars as they opened OTAs Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show for the organized team activities, according to reports. There’s no word from the wide receiver on why.

While the workouts are voluntary, they are generally well-attended. Coaches strongly prefer players to be there as they begin to install the offensive and defensive playbooks for the upcoming season. Participation is also viewed as a gauge of how hard players and teams are working during the offseason.

According to ESPN, Beckham is expected to arrive in time for Thursday’s session, meaning he will also miss Tuesday’s practice.

The three-time Pro Bowler has not been a regular participant at the Giants’ offseason program, NJ.com. He has, however, been working with a trainer in Los Angeles.

MORE: Palladino: Beckham Showing No Signs Of Reform This Offseason

Beckham also did not attend an informal workout with Eli Manning and other receivers at Duke University in April because he reportedly had oral surgery.

Beckham’s contract does not include any bonuses for offseason workouts.

In a series of tweets on April 24, right around when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option, Beckham vowed to work “harder than I ever have.”

Words are only that, so its time for action. To the LOYAL Giants fans out there. I'm lettin u kno now, this will be somethin uve never seen. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 24, 2017