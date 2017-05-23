CONCERT ATTACK: 22 Dead In Suicide Bomb Attack At Ariana Grande Show In Manchester | Bomber ID'd, Another Suspect In CustodyNYPD Monitoring | Reactions | Photos | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Odell Beckham Jr. Skips Start Of Giants OTAs

May 23, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)The Giants were missing one of their biggest stars as they opened OTAs Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show for the organized team activities, according to reports. There’s no word from the wide receiver on why.

While the workouts are voluntary, they are generally well-attended. Coaches strongly prefer players to be there as they begin to install the offensive and defensive playbooks for the upcoming season. Participation is also viewed as a gauge of how hard players and teams are working during the offseason.

According to ESPN, Beckham is expected to arrive in time for Thursday’s session, meaning he will also miss Tuesday’s practice.

Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants’ Odell Beckham runs up field after a catch against the Pittsburgh on Dec. 4, 2016, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The three-time Pro Bowler has not been a regular participant at the Giants’ offseason program, NJ.com. He has, however, been working with a trainer in Los Angeles.

MORE: Palladino: Beckham Showing No Signs Of Reform This Offseason

Beckham also did not attend an informal workout with Eli Manning and other receivers at Duke University in April because he reportedly had oral surgery.

Beckham’s contract does not include any bonuses for offseason workouts.

In a series of tweets on April 24, right around when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option, Beckham vowed to work “harder than I ever have.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch