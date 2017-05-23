President Trump Decries ‘Evil Losers’ Who Carried Out Manchester Attack

BETHLEHEM (CBSNewYork/AP) – President Donald Trump decried the “evil losers” who carried out the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Trump spoke Tuesday after a meeting in Bethlehem with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers,” Trump said. “I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers. Because that’s what they are: They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers, just remember that.”

Trump also spoke out about the attack later that day while visiting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum.

“I want to send our condolences to the many families who lost their loved ones,” Trump said. “Dozens of young people, beautiful young children, savagely murdered in this attack on humanity.”

Trump called on “all civilized nations” to help “obliterate this evil ideology.”

Manchester police say an apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device at the end of the concert. Police raised the death toll to 22 early Tuesday, and dozens more have been reported injured.

Trump says the attack preyed on “innocent children.” He says this “wicked ideology must be obliterated. And I mean completely obliterated.”

Trump says “civilized nations must join together to protect human life.”

