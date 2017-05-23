British Prime Minister Calls Deadly Attack At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester ‘Appalling, Sickening Cowardice’

MANCHESTER, England (CBSNewYork) — British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured dozens more “stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice.”

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday local time just after Grande had wrapped up her sold-out concert in the venue with more than 20,000 people in attendance, many of them young girls.

“It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” May said. “An attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation.”

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/LDG1wgX2sT — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The explosion rocked the concert hall as fans were exiting the Manchester Arena, sending thousands of frightened people running for cover.

“We just heard a really big explosion and then smoke starting coming out,” one concertgoer said.

“We just started running,” said another. “People were screaming and crying.”

Law enforcement officials tell CBS News that the apparent suicide bomber took a train to nearby Victoria station. Police believe the bomber entered the arena through a subway station, detonating the bomb near the ticket area just as people were leaving the concert.

Investigators say that the bomb contained nails and that ball bearings have been recovered, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Police say the attacker was among those whose bodies was found at the arena.

“This has been the most horrific incident we have ever faced here in greater Manchester, one that we all hoped we would never see,” said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. “Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and very sadly lost their lives.”

Grande, who was not injured, tweeted: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart. I am so, so sorry. I don’t have words.”

Police are now combing through surveillance video, trying to trace the attacker’s steps.

No terror group has claimed responsibility.