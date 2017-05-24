Mystery Millionaire Claims Winning $24M Lottery Ticket 2 Days Before Expiring

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Talk about cutting it close.
A winning $24 million Lotto ticket was purchased on May 25, 2016 at Renu Corp Grocery & Tobacco at 158 Church Street in Tribeca and had gone unclaimed until now, the New York Lottery said.
The mysterious missing millionaire saw the news coverage, checked his ticket and showed up to claim his prize on Tuesday, two days before it was set to expire.
“We are thrilled that this lucky winner was able to locate this life-changing ticket,” said Gweneth Dean, Director of the Commission’s Division of the Lottery. “We look forward to introducing this multimillionaire who came forward in the nick of time.”
The winner will be formally announced in the “near future.”