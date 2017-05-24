Best Doughnuts In New York

By Marie Flounoy

For some it’s a midnight snack. For many others, it goes perfect with our much needed cup of coffee every single morning. The donut is the perfect treat for pretty much every meal and any occasion! And really ask yourself, who doesn’t love a good doughnut? While there are a plenty of places to get your fix of this pastry, New York City always tends to put a special twist on many cuisines, and the doughnut is no exception. From boozy to specialty to gourmet doughnut, below is a list of where you can get them – the best doughnut in New York City.

Underwest Donuts

2 Penn Plaza

New York, NY 10121

(212) 317-2359

www.underwestdonuts.com

Underwest Donuts is a fairly new to the New York bakery scene, with humble beginnings at a car wash and now conveniently located outside the high foot traffic of New York Penn Station and MSG. For close to $4, Underwest Donuts offer a niche menu of artisanal cake doughnut, as well as, hot and iced beverages to satisfy your tastebuds. Presentation is everything when it comes to Underwest’s instagram worthy doughnut, heavily glazed to perfection with distinctive, delicious toppings and flavors such as Maple Waffle to their spin on a textured Dark Chocolate doughnut and even Jasmine Green Tea.

DOUGH

448 Lafayette Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11205

(347) 533-7544

www.doughdoughnuts.com

At DOUGH for $2.25 you’re not paying for your average doughnut. Located in both Manhattan and Brooklyn with several appearances at various food markets, what sets DOUGH doughnut apart from the rest is their fluffy, airy, gourmet yeast doughnuts. Not only are the doughnuts larger than most doughnuts, DOUGH is known for having a exotic donut menu with a variety of flavors such as passion fruit, hibiscus, lemon poppy, gin and tonic and more making DOUGH the ultimate, doughnut lover’s go-to destination.

Dun-well Donuts

102 St. Marks St.

New York, NY 10009

(646) 998-5492

www.dunwelldoughnuts.com

If you’re a New Yorker then you know Dun-well Donuts is the place to grab a really good doughnut. Dan Dunbar and Christopher Hollowed are the masterminds behind Dun-well which is conveniently located in now two locations via Manhattan and Brooklyn. All of Dun-well signature doughnuts and ingredients are proudly vegan, however, not gluten free. Nonetheless, Dun-well’s daily menu includes exciting, new doughnut flavors, beverage and other sweets most commonly announced via their instagram page where their hungry fanbase visits to get a daily 411 on what flavors they have available for that day.

The Donut Pub

203 W 14th St., Front 1

New York, NY 10011

(212) 929-0126

www.donutpub.com

Since 1964, The Donut Pub has been the no frills, 24/7 hour destination to get your doughnut fix. From classic doughnuts, doughnut holes to The Donut’s Pub specialty modern doughnuts, such as the ‘Brooklyn Kreme’ Donut, S’mores Croissant Donut, and so much more to discover. The Donut Pub has something for everyone, literally, also serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, luckily you do not have to be in New York to experience The Donut Pub since they ship their croissant doughnuts nationwide!

Doughnuttery

Chelsea Market

425 W. 15th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 633-4359

www.doughnuttery.com

Located in a foodies paradise known as the Chelsea Market is Doughnuttery, offering bite-sized doughnuts crafted from local, seasonal and exotic ingredients. Don’t be fooled by these doughnuts size, they pack big flavor and the perfect treat anytime you’re in the area. Doughnuttery offers both traditional doughnut flavors, their specialty sugared doughnut flavors, their signature dipping sauces and hot and cold beverages that go perfect with the pastries. Doughnuttery is located in two other locations in New York and also offers convenient catering and/or delivery.

