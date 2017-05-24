Boomer & Carton: Conforto Looks Comfortable As Leading Man

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Michael Conforto may just be the best player in New York.
Bold statement, we know.
Boomer and Craig had plenty to say about the Mets’ young outfielder on Tuesday morning, just hours after he bashed the Padres at Citi Field. Matt Harvey, who was making his first start in Queens since being suspended, got the job done, even if it was somewhat of a pedestrian effort.
Meanwhile, the Yankees’ bullpen spoiled Jordan Montgomery’s solid start in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Royals.
Speaking of the Bombers, the guys failed to see eye-to-eye on the newly erected “Judge’s Chambers.”
On the NFL front, celebrations are back in a big way, and Odell Beckham Jr. has signed a lucrative deal with Nike and will reportedly show up for the Giants’ voluntary OTAs on Thursday.