Police Make 3 More Arrests In Connection With Deadly Manchester Concert Attack

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manchester say three more arrests have been made in connection with the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people, including children.

The arrests Wednesday were made South Manchester, where police arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday.

GMP statement – Three men arrested pic.twitter.com/ohuGs4iR8g — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 24, 2017

It’s not yet clear what role they may have played in the attack, but police are investigating if bombing suspect Salman Abedi acted alone or if he was part of a larger network.

The new developments comes as the terror threat level in England is now at it’s highest lever after being raised to “critical” with warnings that another attack may be imminent.

Meanwhile, health officials have raised the number of wounded to 119 as more parents are now getting confirmation that their children did not survive.

The blast happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday local time just after Grande had wrapped up her sold-out concert in the venue with more than 20,000 people in attendance, many of them young girls.

Among the dead is 8-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Collander, who took a picture with Grande two years ago.

Some parents, including those of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, had been waiting to hear whether their children survived only to later learn they didn’t make it.

“She thanked me and said she loved me and that was the last I heard from her,” her mother said.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May raisedi the country’s terror threat level from “severe” to “critical” Tuesday after law enforcement raided the home of the Abedi.

May, who called the attack “appalling” and deliberate, reiterated the tragedy will only further unite their nation.

“We stand defiant,” she said. “The spirit of Manchester and the spirit of Britain is far mightier then the sick plots of depraved terrorists.”

British soldiers have now been deployed to guard key landmarks including Buckingham Palace and Parliament so that police can focus on potential threats toward civilian targets.

Soldiers will now also be sent to guard large public events.