Odell Beckham Jr. Signs NFL’s Richest Shoe Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most lucrative shoe deal in the NFL now belongs to Odell Beckham Jr.

In further proof of the Giants wide receiver’s immense star power, he has signed a five-year, $29 million deal with Nike, according to sneaker website NiceKicks.com.

According to ESPN, the deal pays Beckham, 24, about twice as much as what any other football player receives from Nike. The apparel giant retained Beckham after matching Adidas’ offer. The three-time Pro Bowler’s initial contract with Nike expired May 1.

The new contract could escalate to eight years, $48 million if certain triggers are met, according to NiceKicks.com.

Beckham will serve as a brand spokesman for Nike, including in campaigns outside of football.

“It was a long process,” Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, told ESPN. “This proved he’s an icon.”

Nike has not commented.

The Nike deal dwarfs Beckham’s first contract with the Giants, which was four years and $10.4 million. Last month, the Giants announced they will pick up the electrifying wideout’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season, which will pay him $8 million.

Beckham has been an instant hit since entering the NFL in 2014. In three seasons, he has caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He’s also raised his profile off the field, mingling with celebrities Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Zendaya and Trey Songz, to name a few. His jersey is currently the fourth best seller in the NFL, and he has more than 2.3 million followers on Twitter.