Police: Men Posing As Construction Workers Take Off With $750,000 In Jewels, Gold And Cash From Brooklyn Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for four men who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands in fine jewelry, gold and cash from a Brooklyn store before taking off down the street and disappearing into the subway system.

Police said three suspects disguised as construction workers ransacked Court Jewelers on Court Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday while a fourth man stood watch outside holding a sign that read “DANGER ASBESTOS MEN AT WORK,” CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

A street vendor said he saw the men escape onto a northbound subway.

“Did anyone try to go after him or stop him?” Bauman asked.

“No, after 5 minutes come police,” vendor Farouk Ayach said.

Photos from the Brooklyn Daily Eagle show the 67-year-old store owner on a stretcher bleeding from his head where police said the robbers pistol whipped him before tying him up and taking about $750,000 in gold, cash and jewelry, Bauman reported.

“It’s really horrible and in this neighborhood I would never think that something like this would happen. I’m just shocked,” said vendor Devika Ramakhan.

Sources said the jewelry store owner had to buzz the suspects in, Bauman reported.

He is now recovering from his injuries while detectives review surveillance video, hoping to track down the suspects.

The jewelry store was closed for business Friday. Rings could be seen scattered and a fake asbestos suit was left tossed on the ground.