Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Tuesday Morning Update

Jerry kicked off the short work week by using his update powers for good.
The “maven” discussed an action-packed holiday weekend that featured plenty of off-the-field news in addition to the baseball locals and the start of the Stanley Cup Final.
Jerry had the latest on the Yankees, who started their series in Baltimore with a loss on Monday, and the Mets, who took care of the Brewers in their opener.
He also discussed Tigers Woods’ arrest, and a whole lot more.