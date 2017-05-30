Jeb Bush Ending Pursuit Of Marlins; Derek Jeter May Look To Team With Other Investors

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his participation in sales talks, a person close to the negotiations said.

The person confirmed Bush’s decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Marlins have not commented on the status of the discussions. Bush led a group that included former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who may still explore a bid with other investors.

The person confirming Bush’s decision didn’t give a reason for it.

“Gov. Bush has great respect for Derek Jeter, and Derek remains a great friend,” the person said. “And he’s looking forward to a great rest of the season for the Marlins.”

Earlier this month, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Bush’s group was relatively even in its price offer with another group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine.

Manfred declined to comment Tuesday. Marlins president David Samson had no immediate comment, and a spokesman for Jeter didn’t respond to a request for comment. Romney has not publicly discussed his interest in the team.

Bush and Jeter separately began pursuit of the Marlins before teaming up in an effort to strengthen their chances.

As Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports reported last month, the Bush-Jeter group, which reportedly offered about $1.3 billion for the team, faced financing obstacles because, due to MLB’s debt service rule, more than half of the winning bid for the team could involve cash. Sources said the Jeter-Bush group approached prospective buyers from other groups about joining forces with them.

Some observers believed the offer from the Romney-Glavine group was more solid financially than the Jeter-Bush bid, Heyman reported.

Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the Marlins since 2002, began expressing interest in selling the team late last year. Any sale would require approval by at least 75 percent of the major league teams.

Loria, 76, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002. Forbes recently valued the Marlins at $940 million, which ranks 25th of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

The Marlins won the World Series in 2003 under Loria, but have not been back to the postseason since. They are currently 19-30 and in fourth place in the National League East.

Bush, 64, served two terms as governor from 1999-2007. He was an unsuccessful candidate last year for the Republican nomination for president, and since the November election he has been working for a Florida law firm. His brother, former President George W. Bush, was controlling owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 until he became governor of Texas in 1995.

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons with the Yankees, has long talked about owning a franchise.

In an interview with CNBC in May 2016, Jeter said he not only wanted to someday own a major league team, but he also wants to help grow the sport’s popularity.

“I think some of the other sports are sort of the sexy sports,” said Jeter. “I think kids nowadays, they look at players playing in college and the next year they’re in the NFL or the NBA,” he said. “Baseball, you sort of get lost because you have to play in the minor leagues for a little bit. Kids in this generation are into instant gratification.”

Jeter lives in Tampa, Florida, with his wife, supermodel Hannah Davis, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

