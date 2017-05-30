Mike Francesa On Tiger Woods Arrest: We Don’t Know This Is Rock Bottom

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Has Tiger Woods really hit rock bottom?

That seems to be a popular opinion following the golf great’s arrest on a DUI charge Monday, but it’s not one WFAN’s Mike Francesa necessarily agrees with.

“The only thing I differ with is that this is rock bottom,” Francesa said at the start of his show Tuesday. “We don’t know. We don’t know where the bottom is. We don’t know how far this fall is going to continue. We don’t know if it’s going to continue at all.

“What we do know is Tiger Woods’ life, Tiger Woods’ career, Tiger Woods’ game is not where he or his millions of fans want it to be, if he still has a game at 41, which is extremely doubtful. I mean, Tiger Woods hasn’t won a major since 2008.

“His game, his profession, the greatness he once displayed has long, long dissipated. The days of us ever seeing Tiger Woods on that level are long over. I didn’t say Tiger Woods will never win again — I don’t know that. I don’t think you’ll ever see him win a major, and I’m not even sure you’ll ever see him back on the course with any regularity.”

