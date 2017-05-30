Search On For Suspect Who Threatened To Pour Acid On Women In Upper East Side Robberies, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper East Side neighborhood is on edge after police said two different women were threatened with some sort of liquid and robbed at an ATM.
Police said there have been two similar robberies within three weeks at the ATM inside a CitiBank on 68th Street and 1st Avenue.
The most recent incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said a 36-year-old woman was standing at the ATM when the suspect approached her waving a bottle of liquid that he claimed was acid. He demanded $1,000, but she withdrew $500 and he was gone, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
On May 12 at the same bank, police said a 22-year-old woman handed over $1,000 when the man approached waving the bottle around and threatening to burn her face with an alleged corrosive.
Other customers at the bank Tuesday morning were taken aback by the news.
“I’m scared,” customer Emily Sykes said. “I probably would be just so nervous looking at him and wondering what is he talking about?”
Investigators haven’t released surveillance video as of yet, but the vestibule has multiple cameras.