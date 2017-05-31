Hearing Being Held In New Jersey On Impact Of Penn Station Repairs

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A hearing is being held in Newark Wednesday on the impact of upcoming repairs to Penn Station and how they’ll impact New Jersey commuters.

NJ TRANSIT and the Long Island Rail Road have been in negotiations with Amtrak but have yet to announce their service changes for the summer.

Among changes Amtrak announced Tuesday were reductions in service between New York and Washington, D.C., on its Northeast Regional line and between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on its Keystone service.

The Crescent, which runs daily between New York and New Orleans, will instead run between Washington, D.C., and New Orleans.

The cutbacks take effect July 10 and last through Sept. 1. Acela service will be unchanged.

The summer repairs are expected to close three of the station’s 21 tracks at a time for approximately seven weeks, beginning in July. The work was ordered after two recent derailments and numerous other delays.

But one state senator says reduced train service will mean more crowded buses and traffic jams at bridges and tunnels as more people decide to drive.

