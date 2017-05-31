CBS News: Pres. Trump Expected To Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS News: Trump Expected To Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

May 31, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Paris Climate Accord

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, CBS News has confirmed.

Wednesday morning, the president tweeted he “will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

As first reported by Axios, the president made the decision to withdraw from the agreement, according to two sources that have direct knowledge of the decision, CBS News reported.

Details on how the U.S. will be withdrawing are still being worked out by a team including EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, CBS News reported.

Trump promised to pull the U.S. out of the deal during his presidential campaign. G-7 leaders pressed him not to abandon the agreement during his first overseas trip as president last week.

The 2015 accord includes nearly 200 nations that agreed to voluntarily reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help fight climate change.

