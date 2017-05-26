Memorial Day Weekend: Millions To Hit The Roads | Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

President Trump Attends G-7 Summit In Sicily

May 26, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, G-7 Summit

TAORMINA, Sicily (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is in the midst of the G-7 summit in Sicily.

The two-day meeting between the United States, France, Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada will focus on issues including security, trade, immigration and climate change.

Leaders are expected to urge Trump to stick with the 2015 Paris Agreement, but the president has not yet decided, CBS News reported.

The meeting comes after the president told NATO members Thursday in Brussels that they must “finally contribute their fair share,” saying 23 NATO countries are not paying what they should be paying on defense.

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United states,” he said. “Over the last eight years, the United States spent more on defense than all other NATO countries combined. If all NATO members had spent just two percent of their GDP on defense last year, we would have another $119 billion for our collective defense and for the financing for additional NATO reserves.”

Trump returns to Washington on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch