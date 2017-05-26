President Trump Attends G-7 Summit In Sicily

TAORMINA, Sicily (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is in the midst of the G-7 summit in Sicily.
The two-day meeting between the United States, France, Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada will focus on issues including security, trade, immigration and climate change.
Leaders are expected to urge Trump to stick with the 2015 Paris Agreement, but the president has not yet decided, CBS News reported.
The meeting comes after the president told NATO members Thursday in Brussels that they must “finally contribute their fair share,” saying 23 NATO countries are not paying what they should be paying on defense.
“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United states,” he said. “Over the last eight years, the United States spent more on defense than all other NATO countries combined. If all NATO members had spent just two percent of their GDP on defense last year, we would have another $119 billion for our collective defense and for the financing for additional NATO reserves.”
Trump returns to Washington on Saturday.