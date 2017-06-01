Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Update And ‘Mr. Met’ Tells His Side Of The Story

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
As Jerry Recco’s Thursday morning update got rolling, his momentum was halted by a phone call from someone who calls himself “Mr. Met.” The person wanted to talk about the incident that happened on Wednesday night at Citi Field.
The Mets’ popular mascot was captured on video giving a fan the finger during New York’s 7-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Boomer and Craig vowed to hire the actual employee, who has since been removed from playing the character, as WFAN’s first mascot.
Have a listen.