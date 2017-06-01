CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Mr. Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Out As Team Mascot

Forgettable Season Takes Another Hit As Beloved Symbol Of The Team Caught On Video Making Obscene Gesture June 1, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: John Montone, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Even Mr. Met is frustrated with the team’s disappointing start.

New York’s funny-looking mascot flashed his “middle” finger at a fan during Wednesday night’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team says the employee who did it won’t work in the costume again.

A person tweeted video of the incident, which soon went viral online, and the club quickly issued a statement.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets said in an email attributed to the organization. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

MOREKallet: Mets Studs And Duds For May

A Mets official told The Associated Press more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during each season, and the person who donned it Wednesday night will not do so again. The Mets official spoke on condition of anonymity because the statement from the organization was the team’s only authorized comment.

Mr. Met

Mr. Met entertains the crowd between innings of a game between the Mets and the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on May 25, 2017. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Mr. Met, known for an oversized head with baseball seams, is among the sport’s most recognized mascots. Technically, he has only four digits on each hand — three fingers and a thumb.

“You don’t want to see the mascot of the Mets flipping off the fans,” Jermaine, a Mets fan, said. “I think he’s had it with that costume or uniform he’s gotta wear and it’s not even the middle of summertime and he’s already calling it quits.”

“It didn’t shock me the way that things are getting out there it doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Bryan, a gloating Yankee fan who suggested the team capitalizes on the incident by redesigning Mr. Met’s hand to include a giant middle finger. “I think they should recast it permanently, maybe hand them out on Opening Day to all the fans.”

Expected to contend for a playoff spot, the Mets are 23-28, hurt by injuries to ace starter Noah Syndergaard, closer Jeurys Familia and slugger Yoenis Cespedes.

After a win over Miami on May 5, the Mets tweeted a photograph of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown in their clubhouse, and the background included the locker of backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and a clearly visible sex toy.

Plawecki attributed the incident to clubhouse pranksters.

In another flap, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey didn’t show up for the next day’s game after a late night on the town, causing the team to suspend him for three days.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

