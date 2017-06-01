Boomer & Carton: Tanaka’s Struggles, Mr. Met’s Mishap, And Tiger’s Tale

June 1, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Leave it to a mascot to steal the headlines on a night jammed with actual sports.

Though the Yankees got roughed up in Baltimore, the Mets got beat up at Citi Field, and Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final was played in Pittsburgh, Boomer and Craig spent a good amount of time on Thursday morning talking about Mr. Met.

The Mets’ popular mascot was captured on video giving an obscene gesture to a fan after the team’s 7-1 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The employee was later removed from playing the character.

Craig actually defended Mr. Met’s actions.

The guys also provided their reaction to the Tiger Woods police video, which has been released to the public.

