Mike Francesa: Maybe Mr. Met Was Having Trouble At Home

NEW YORK (WFAN) — At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Mike Francesa’s cellphone started to become inundated with texts about Mr. Met making an obscene gesture to fans.
“Even in this year, which has gotten ugly for the Mets, Mr. Met goes rogue,” Francesa said at the start of his show Thursday.
“Listen, we try to be compassionate. Maybe he was having trouble at home. You know, Mrs. Met can be tough sometimes. Who knows exactly what the reason was for his problems last night? We don’t know exactly what set him off. We haven’t really heard that yet.”
