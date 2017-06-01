More Video Released From After Tiger Woods’ Arrest

JUPITER, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — More video surfaced Thursday from the morning of Tiger Woods’ arrest, showing what happened after he failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

The video shows Woods getting booked, and then taking his breathalyzer test – which showed no alcohol in his system. Woods said he had an adverse reaction to prescribed medication.

Finally, Woods is seen slumped over a chair as he awaits his release.

Jupiter Police on patrol at 2 a.m. Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking. Both tires on the left side of the car were flat, and police described fresh damage to the driver’s side.

Inside the car, Woods was sound asleep at the wheel. Police said in incident reports that his speech was slurred and he didn’t know where he was. He was unable to tie his shoes and failed a sobriety test.

On Monday, Woods issued a statement blaming the situation on medication.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour would be there to help him.

“I think Tiger’s statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn’t happen again, I think says everything,” Monahan told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “He’s a member of our family, and we’re going to do everything we can to help and support him.”

It the first time Woods ran into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs. He eventually was cited for careless driving and fined $164.

Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County court on the DUI charge.