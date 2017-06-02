Where To Get Free Sweet Treats On National Doughnut Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today is not your typical Friday, it’s also National Doughnut Day!

Originally created by the Salvation Army in 1938, National Doughnut Day was an effort to not only assist those in need during the Great Depression, but also to celebrate the Salvation Army “Lassies” of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.

Tomorrow, we celebrate #NationalDonutDay and the work of 'Donut Lassies' who served donuts to soldiers in WWI 100 years ago. #GivingIsSweet pic.twitter.com/w9v16BjqK9 — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) June 1, 2017

#TBT The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the 1st #NationalDonutDay in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression. pic.twitter.com/76mNwaRtbO — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) June 1, 2017

Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme and other shops are celebrating by giving away free doughnuts.

Here’s where you can get some freebies:

At participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations, enjoy a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Doughnut Plant customers can get a free carnival sprinkles mini cake doughnut with any purchase.

Underwest Donuts will be giving away mini glazed donuts at their Penn Station location and mini sugared donuts at their Carwash location, with any purchase. They are also debuting their new caramel corn donut.

Doughology in Lynbrook, Long Island is offering a free donut with the purchase of a large hot coffee or large cold brew coffee. You can choose from vanilla or chocolate glazed, powdered and cinnamon sugar.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Cumberland Farms is giving out a free donut with purchase of any size coffee or Chill Zone beverage.

Entenmann’s is holding a contest for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year. The company is also throwing a party in Times Square on Broadway between 43rd and 44th Streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.