Where To Get Free Sweet Treats On National Doughnut Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today is not your typical Friday, it’s also National Doughnut Day!
Originally created by the Salvation Army in 1938, National Doughnut Day was an effort to not only assist those in need during the Great Depression, but also to celebrate the Salvation Army “Lassies” of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.
Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme and other shops are celebrating by giving away free doughnuts.
More: Best Doughnuts In New York
Here’s where you can get some freebies:
At participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations, enjoy a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.
Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
Doughnut Plant customers can get a free carnival sprinkles mini cake doughnut with any purchase.
Underwest Donuts will be giving away mini glazed donuts at their Penn Station location and mini sugared donuts at their Carwash location, with any purchase. They are also debuting their new caramel corn donut.
Are you ready for National Donut Day on Friday?!? Cause we are😋 We will be giving away Mini glazed donuts at our Penn Station location & Mini sugared donuts at our Carwash location, with any purchase. There is a limited supply so come early, while donuts last. See you Friday!!!! ・・・ 📷: @samantha.a.toscano #eeeeeats #eater #eaterny #zagat #tastingtable #grubstreet #foodnetwork #TODAYfood #sugarcakepie #eattheworld #huffposttaste #buzzfeedfood #foodandwine #bonappetit #devourpower #hungryhipsters #coffeeandchampagne #nyceeeeeats #nationaldonutday #feedfeed #f52grams #refinery29 #manrepeller #spoonuniversity
Doughology in Lynbrook, Long Island is offering a free donut with the purchase of a large hot coffee or large cold brew coffee. You can choose from vanilla or chocolate glazed, powdered and cinnamon sugar.
Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Cumberland Farms is giving out a free donut with purchase of any size coffee or Chill Zone beverage.
Entenmann’s is holding a contest for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year. The company is also throwing a party in Times Square on Broadway between 43rd and 44th Streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.