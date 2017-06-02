SOON: Funeral To Be Held For Firefighter Ray Pfeifer | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New Tappan Zee Bridge Drivable, On Track For Fall Opening

June 2, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Sean Adams, Tappan Zee Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The new Tappan Zee Bridge still under construction over the Hudson River is now fully drivable — several months from its official opening.

Commuters will still have to wait for one of the new bridge’s two parallel spans to officially open sometime in the fall, but The New York Times reports the bridge can support the weight of large trucks driving across the new structure.

It’s taken four years to link the river banks three miles apart, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported. Still to come is a layer of asphalt, LED light poles, digital message boards and fencing.

The original bridge opened in 1955. That span will be torn down after the new bridge opens.

This is the second major bridge project to be completed in New York this year. In April, New York City opened the new Kosciuszko Bridge which connects Brooklyn and Queens. The old bridge is scheduled for demolition in the summer.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch