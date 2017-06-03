Yankees’ Jacoby Ellsbury Remains Sidelined By Concussion Symptoms

June 3, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Jacoby Ellsbury, New York Yankees, Yankees

TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jacoby Ellsbury’s efforts to return from a concussion have been shut down after the Yankees outfielder began experiencing headaches again.

Ellsbury suffered a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the center field wall while catching Alcides Escobar’s fly ball on the opening pitch of a May 24 game against Kansas City. He’s batting .281 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

Jacoby Ellsbury Leaves Game With Concussion After Crashing Into Center-Field Wall

Manager Joe Girardi says Ellsbury will rest for the remainder of the weekend and visit a neurologist when the team returns home Monday from their series in Toronto.

Ellsbury became eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list Thursday and was expected to return sometime during the weekend series. Before Ellsbury took batting practice Friday, Girardi acknowledged that timeline had become less likely.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch